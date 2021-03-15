Nigerian govt develops long-term strategy for prevention, treatment of COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has developed a strategy for prevention, tracking, testing, and treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic on a medium and long-term basis.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the technology and innovation expo on Monday in Abuja.

Onu said the strategy was part of efforts to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

He said the ministry had not rested since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that staff were working tirelessly to provide homegrown solutions to minimise adverse effects of the pandemic on the healthcare system.

The minister said: “This resulted in the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 herbal remedies and natural compounds to authenticate claims of anti-COVID-19 products produced in the country by scientists.

“As I speak, the submissions made by the claimants are undergoing review and some of them may even be on display at the expo.”

Onu said the government’s Science Technology and Innovation (STI) policy has not been fully implemented because its lead organ, the National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC), has not met in 30 years.

According to him, the ministry has continued to make progress in leading the way to move the economy from depending entirely on commodities to innovation-driven knowledge.

He said the expo has shown that Nigeria has the capacity to attain greater achievements that could accelerate economic growth and development.

Onu added: “This way we can create more jobs, wealth, reduce poverty, strengthen the Naira and stimulate growth in the economy.

“This is the challenge which the expo seeks to confront in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

