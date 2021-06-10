Nigerian govt directs all social media platforms, online broadcasters to apply for licence | Ripples Nigeria

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday, directed all social media platforms and online broadcasting service providers operating in Nigeria to apply for a broadcast license.

The Director-General, NBC, Armstrong Idachaba, gave the directive in a newspaper adversarial on June 10, saying the commission’s establishment code empowers it to ask the companies to be licensed.

He said, “Section two (b) of the NBC act of 2004 states: “(1) The Commission shall have [the] responsibility of Receiving, processing and considering applications for the establishment, ownership or operation of radio and television stations including (i) cable television services, direct satellite broadcast and any other medium of broadcasting.”

The advertorial read, “The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) hereby directs every Online Broadcast Service provider and Social Media Platforms operating within the Nigerian State to apply and obtain a broadcast licence for their service(s).

“Note that any Online Broadcast Service Provider that fails to obtain a licence will be considered an illegal entity.”

It is not immediately clear whether the directive applies strictly to only broadcast organisations or not.

Meanwhile, the development comes barely 24 hours after the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced that service providers like Facebook, Twitter, and other microblogging sites will have to register for a license before they can operate in Nigeria.

Mohammed had on June 4, announced the suspension of Twitter’s operation in Nigeria, days after the site deleted a tweet from President Buhari’s handle.

By Victor Uzoho

