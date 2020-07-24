Nigerian govt directs civil servants to undergo COVID-19 test

The Federal Government on Friday directed civil servants based in Abuja to go for COVID-19 test.

The Head of Service of the Federtion, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular titled: Conduct of COVID-19 testing for civil servants,” signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office in the Office of the HOSF, Dr. Evelyn Ngige.

It read: “I am directed to inform you that the Federal Government has provided facilities for the conduct of COVID-19 tests for civil servants at the ThisDay Dome, Mohammed Kur Avenue, by Nanet Suites, Central Business District, Abuja (from 10am to 4pm daily) as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the disease.

“Accordingly, you are required to notify all staff of the testing facility to enable members of staff who experience COVID-19 related symptoms and those wishing to get tested in your MDAs to take advantage of this opportunity.

“The government also called the attention of civil servants to the updated guidelines on the control of the virus in offices which could be accessed on the website of the Office in the Office of the Head of Service or the Federation.”

