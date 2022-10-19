Nigerian govt discloses N470bn special funding for lecturers, as varsities re-open after suspension of ASUU strike

The Federal Govermment has allocated N470 billion in its 2023 budget for university revitalization and salary increases for academics.

The amount was specifically included in the allocation of education for raising university teachers’ salaries and revitalizing universities, according to Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, who announced this during a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

An amount of N300 billion will be used to revitalize universities, while N170 billion would be used to raise the salaries of university professors.

She claimed that the draft 2023 budget was created against the backdrop of global issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Minister also said that revenue generation has been a significant obstacle to the nation’s development.

She stated that 1.58 trillion naira was allotted for health, and 2.05 trillion naira is dedicated to education, two essential sectors.

Ahmed further noted that infrastructure received 998.9 billion naira, social development and poverty reduction received 756 billion naira, and 2.74 trillion naira was given for defense and security.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) recently decided to halt their eight-month strike over a number of issues, including the upward review of lecturers’ welfare.

In a statement by the president of the union Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU said the decision followed a series of appeals by Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representative Femi Gbajabiamila.

“While appreciating the commendable efforts of the leadership of the House of Representatives and other patriotic Nigerians who waded into the matter, NEC noted with regrets that the issues in dispute are yet to be satisfactorily addressed,” the statement added.

