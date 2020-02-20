Nigerian Govt dismisses reports on handover of DisCos to Siemens

The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, said on Thursday the Federal Government has no plan to hand over the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to a German firm, Siemens.

Mamman, who was reacting to the publications that emanated from his press briefing on the outcomes of the Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, described the reports as false and unfounded

He said the idea of handing over the DisCos to Siemens was not part of the agreement the government signed with the German firm.

The minister, who spoke in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Aaron Artimas, said: “So, we have submitted our proposal to the government on the problem of distribution and it is left to them to decide what to do.

“The other thing I can tell you is that the government only signed a Memorandum of Understanding with (MoU) the German company, Siemens, on how to leverage generation with transmission and distribution.”

He said the government was concerned about the disproportion of the value chain and how to align this chain for optimum distribution of power.

Mamman added: “For instance, if we generate 13,000 megawatts, we should be able to transmit the whole 13,000 and distribute same, that way, Nigerians will be happy and everyone will have 24/7 of electricity.”

