Nigerian govt dismisses terrorists’ threat on Buhari as propaganda

The Federal Government on Wednesday described the threats by terrorists to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a mere propaganda and laughable.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this in a chat with State House correspondent at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari in Abuja.

He was reacting to last weekend’s threat by kidnappers of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers to abduct the two leaders if they come in contact with them.

The minister said: “As to those who have issued threats to Mr. President, I think it’s more of propaganda than anything. It’s laughable.”

