Nigerian govt disowns viral National Honours list

The Federal Government, on Monday, describes the list of candidates for national honors being passed around by various internet media outlets as fraudulent.

Over the weekend, a number of names that were allegedly on the list of Nigerians who will receive national awards were widely reported in the media.

However, the list of nominees has drawn criticism, particularly regarding the caliber of those up for awards. The list of nominees has now gone viral on the Internet.

The government in a statement signed y Julie Jacobs, Director of Press for the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, refuted the list, claiming that it would be published at the proper time and in the appropriate means.

She urged the general public to ignore the list since it was an effort by overzealous reporters to break fake news.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the appropriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.”

