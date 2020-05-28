Nigerian govt dissolves governing councils of UNIPORT, Maritime University

The Federal Government Thursday announced the dissolution of the governing councils of the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State and the Nigerian Maritime University (NMU) in Bayelsa State.

A statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Education, Bem Goong, said the dissolution of the governing councils of the two institutions was with immediate effect.

The statement read: “The federal government has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Bayelsa State.

“A directive from the Honourable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, today, said the dissolution of the Governing Council of the two universities takes immediate effect.

“The Honourable Minister thanked members of the Governing Council for their service to the institutions and wished them success in their future endeavours.”

