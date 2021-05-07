Nigerian govt does not care if corpses litter the streets | Ripples Nigeria

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has berated the Federal Government over the killing of Nigerians across the country due to terrorism and banditry.

According to Wike, the FG does not care if corpses are strewn across the country.

The Governor made this call on Thursday when he hosted members of the south-south zonal working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt.

“If Nigeria is a nation where honour and integrity are valued, the present APC led federal government which does not care if dead bodies are littering all the roads in the country, will honourably quit power,” Wike stated.

He also accused the government at the center of refusing to redress the insecurity saying, “every day, people are dying. When will they solve the problems?” Wike said.

“Own up and say to Nigerians, we have failed on the promises that we made to you. And honourably say, as it is done in other advanced countries, that since we cannot perform and carry out the covenant we have with Nigerians, we have decided to quit.

“Every reasonable Nigerian, every nationalist who believes in this country should come up and make sure this country moves forward. If not, it is going to affect everybody.”

Nigeria has been battling insecurity and terrorism across the country from IPOB attacks in the South-East to banditry and kidnapping in the rest of the country.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly assured the citizenry of the willingness of his administration to tackle this menace.

By Mayowa Oladeji

