Nigerian govt earmarks N126bn for upgrade of health infrastructure

The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, said on Monday the Federal Government had set aside N126 billion in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to upgrade health infrastructure across the country.

Agba, who disclosed this while delivering an address at the 21st anniversary celebration of the Temitayo Awosika Help Foundation (TAHF), said the medical facilities to be upgraded included the Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) and teaching hospitals in the 36 states of the federation.

The minister said: “In order to build resilience in our health system, we have provided N126 billion in the Economic Sustainability Plan to upgrade health infrastructure across Federal Medical Centres and teaching hospitals across the country with intensive care units, laboratories and isolation centres in 36 States and FCT.

“In this period of COVID-19, we still require more collaboration with the international community to tackle health challenges in our country.

“As a government, we are geared towards making progress in the health sector by upgrading and developing Nigeria’s health infrastructure and operationalisation of the National Health Act 2018.

“The Act established the Basic Health Care Provision Fund to increase the fiscal space and overall financing to the health sector to assist Nigeria to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through revitalisation of Primary Health Care (PHC) and other schemes.

“The goal is to ensure that quality basic health care services are delivered to the majority of Nigerians irrespective of their location in the country.”

