Nigerian govt, ECOWAS-EU in partnership to train 150 ex-militants from C/River | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian govt, ECOWAS-EU in partnership to train 150 ex-militants from C/River
The Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) has revealed its mandate to train 150 ex-militants who surrendered their weapons in 2018 in Calabar for training on various skills acquisition programmes.
Mr Dickson Orji, the Programme Coordinator of PRESCOM, who supervised the ex-militants on Tuesday, March 16, in Calabar, said they were going to be trained on alternative livelihood packages.
Orji, who is also the National Project Officer for the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Action in Nigeria, said the movement of the ex-militants marked another milestone in the implementation of the Nigerian component of the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Actions.
Orji, who said that the Presidential Committee is headed by Amb. Emmanuel Imohe explained that the training was targeted at 300 beneficiaries in the two South-South states of Cross River and Akwa Ibom.
According to him, the training entails skills acquisition and attitudinal training, vocational training, business development training, career development, agricultural business, greenhouse farming among others.
“The gestation period of the skill acquisition varies from one to two months with a well-designed tailor-made curriculum which have been dedicated to ensuring easy assimilation and entrepreneurship development of the beneficiaries.
“PRESCOM and the Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment Africa are currently implementing the Nigeria component of the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Project.
“The Project is an initiative of the ECOWAS Commission, funded by the European Union within the broader context of Disarmament and Community Development or Weapons for Development.
“The Nigeria component of the ECOWAS-EU Small Arms Action under the current pilot phase focuses in the seven states of Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Cross River and Akwa Ibom,” he said.
READ ALSO: PANDEF cautions N’Delta militants against violence over alleged marginalisation
He recalled that the Project in collaboration with the Cross River Government and relevant security agencies had conducted an arms destruction exercise, where about 260 arms and 5510 ammunition were destroyed in Calabar in Jan. 2021 under the civilian disarmament initiative in the state.
He added that the beneficiaries would be provided with starter packs and guided to start their own businesses at the end of their training/skills acquisition.
He expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS for initiating the project and to the European Union for providing the financial support for the implementation of the project.
Mr Austin Ibok, Special Adviser on Amnesty and Rehabilitation to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River and focal person of PRESCOM in the state, said that the ex-militants were granted amnesty by the state government in 2018.
Ibok said that the ex-militants would be trained on their areas of interests, adding that the state government had provided the logistics for the movement of the beneficiaries.
He advised them to be of good conduct during the training so that they can compete favourably in their areas of interests when given starter packs at the end of their training.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...