Nigerian govt enrolls Lagos, FCT, Ogun, 3 others for WHO COVID-19 clinical trials

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said on Monday the Federal Government had enrolled the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Kaduna, and Sokoto States in the “solidarity trials,” a clinical trial spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO) to help find a cure for COVID-19.

Over 100 countries have joined the solidarity trial and at least 1,200 patients had been randomized from the first five countries to evaluate the safety and efficacy of full drug and drug combinations.

He also warned COVID-19 patients in isolation and treatment centres throughout the country against attacking doctors and other healthcare workers.

Ehanire, who disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had conducted over 27, 000 tests so far while about 600 Nigerians in Diaspora had been evacuated and put in isolation.

The minister confirmed that the government had reached out to its Madagascan counterpart for its herbal drug, “COVID Organic,” but said the product would be subjected to scientific analysis to ascertain its efficacy.

