Nigerian govt establishes National Blood Service Commission

The Federal Government has established the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) to coordinate, regulate, and ensure safe blood transfusion in the country.

The NBSC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Abdullahi Haruna, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the commission replaced the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS).

According to him, the NBTS was formerly a unit under the Department of Hospital Services in the Federal Ministry of Health.

He said the NBTS National Coordinator, Dr. Omale Joseph-Amedu, would serve as the Acting Director-General as enshrined in the Act established the commission.

Haruna said: “The commission which has the statutory mandate to coordinate, regulate and ensure the provision of safe, quality blood transfusion services on a country-wide basis within the national health plan.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Govt establishes 20 new marriage registries

“Therefore, the commission is legally mandated to ensure proper compliance with the National Blood Service Guidelines and standards.

“It will also maintain a system of quality assurance at all levels of service, encourage research in all aspects of blood transfusion services and promote the rational use of blood, blood products and alternatives to blood where appropriate.

“The commission which takes effect immediately as National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) has communicated that its new name and status more aptly reflects the mandate of ensuring the availability of safe, quality and adequate blood services to all Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions