Metro
Nigerian govt evacuates 117 from Libya
The Federal Government on Tuesday evacuated 117 irregular Nigerian migrants from Libya.
The Chargé D’affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Amb. Kabiru Musa, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the exercise was carried out in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IMO).
He said the returnees comprising 89 men, 22 women, and six children left Tripoli at 1:00 p.m. and would arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday evening.
The evacuees, according to him, include 48 people who were released from Libyan prisons.
Over 1000 Nigerians had returned from the North African nation in the last six months.
READ ALSO: 126 stranded Nigerians return from Libya
The statement read: “They left today, November 1, at 1:00 p.m. from the Tripoli International Airport and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos at 6:00 p.m.
“The evacuees include 89 men, 22 women, two children, and four infants.
“Among the 117 evacuees, 48 were released from Libyan detention centres, which the Nigerian government facilitated.
“The Federal government is committed to ensuring that no Nigerian is left stranded in a foreign country.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...