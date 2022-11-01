Nigerian govt evacuates 117 from Libya

The Federal Government on Tuesday evacuated 117 irregular Nigerian migrants from Libya.

The Chargé D’affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Amb. Kabiru Musa, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the exercise was carried out in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IMO).

He said the returnees comprising 89 men, 22 women, and six children left Tripoli at 1:00 p.m. and would arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday evening.

The evacuees, according to him, include 48 people who were released from Libyan prisons.

Over 1000 Nigerians had returned from the North African nation in the last six months.

The statement read: “They left today, November 1, at 1:00 p.m. from the Tripoli International Airport and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos at 6:00 p.m.

“The evacuees include 89 men, 22 women, two children, and four infants.

“Among the 117 evacuees, 48 were released from Libyan detention centres, which the Nigerian government facilitated.

“The Federal government is committed to ensuring that no Nigerian is left stranded in a foreign country.”

