Nigerian govt evacuates another 408 citizens stranded in India, UAE due to COVID-19

More Nigerians, 408 of them, who were stranded in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been evacuated by the Federal Government.

The evacuees, according to the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), arrived in the country on Wednesday.

In a tweet on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov, the commission explained that 162 of the returnees were evacuated from India while 246 were evacuated from the UAE.

It said all the returnees tested negative to the dreaded COVID-19 infection before boarding the flights.

“246 evacuees arrived Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos at exactly 3:30 pm local time via Emirates from UAE today, Wednesday 8th of July, 2020.

Read also: COVID-19: 109 stranded Nigerians evacuated from India

“A big thank you to the Nigerian Mission in Dubai and the UAE government for paying for the flight tickets and the cost of COVID-19 tests for 131 evacuees.

“All Evacuees tested negative to COVID-19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by PTF on COVID-19.

“Also, Air Peace flight conveying 162 evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 7:30 pm local time from India, today Wednesday, 8th of July, 2020.

“96 evacuees will disembark in Abuja while 66 will proceed to Murtala Mohammed Int’l Airport, Lagos.

“All evacuees tested negative to COVID-19 and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by NCDC, Federal Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” the tweets read.

Join the conversation

Opinions