News
Nigerian govt explains invitation of ICPC to probe alleged fraud in N-Power
The Federal Government on Wednesday explained the invitation of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to look into the allegation of funds diversion in the N-Power Programme.
President Muhammadu Buhari launched the N-Power in 2016 to address youth unemployment in the country.
At least 500,000 youths had benefitted from the programme since its launch more than six years ago.
In a statement issued in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said the ministry had discovered some discrepancies in the programme’s payment processes.
READ ALSO: N-Power beneficiaries to get N3m, as Minister kicks off CBN training
He alleged that employees of the Payment Service Provider (PSP) were behind the fraud.
The statement read: When it came to our notice that there may have been some sharp practices by some personnel of the Payment Service Provider involved in the payment processes of beneficiaries, the matter was immediately referred to ICPC for a thorough investigation.
“We are aware that certain persons have consequently been invited for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigations.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...