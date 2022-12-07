Nigerian govt explains invitation of ICPC to probe alleged fraud in N-Power

The Federal Government on Wednesday explained the invitation of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to look into the allegation of funds diversion in the N-Power Programme.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the N-Power in 2016 to address youth unemployment in the country.

At least 500,000 youths had benefitted from the programme since its launch more than six years ago.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said the ministry had discovered some discrepancies in the programme’s payment processes.

He alleged that employees of the Payment Service Provider (PSP) were behind the fraud.

The statement read: When it came to our notice that there may have been some sharp practices by some personnel of the Payment Service Provider involved in the payment processes of beneficiaries, the matter was immediately referred to ICPC for a thorough investigation.

“We are aware that certain persons have consequently been invited for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigations.”

