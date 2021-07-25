Nigerian govt extends deadline for NIN-SIM linkage to October 31

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for National Identity Number (NIN)-Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) data verification to October 31.

The Director of Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ikechukwu Adinde; and Head of Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke; disclosed this in a joint statement on Sunday in Abuja.

They said the decision was taken after a request by stakeholders to accommodate registration in hard-to-reach remote areas, foreigners, and diplomatic missions in Diaspora.

According to the officials, the extension was aimed at addressing low enrolments in schools and hospitals as evidenced by enrolment statistics.

They, however, disclosed that there are presently 59.8 million unique NIN enrolments, with average of three to four SIMs per NIN in the country.

The statement read: “The decision also followed a review of the progress of the exercise which indicates significant progress, hence the need to consolidate the gains of the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process across the country.

“As at July 24, 2021, there are over 5,500 enrolment systems within and outside the country and this will significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM.

“The government has approved the extension as part of efforts to make it easier for its citizens within and outside the country and legal residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.

“The NIN-SIM linkage also makes it easier for security agencies to carry out their statutory duties and the relevant parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy are supporting them as required.

“With the great number of enrolment centres within and outside the country, and many more coming up, every citizen, legal resident, and Nigerians living in Diaspora should be able to obtain their NINs.”

