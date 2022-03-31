Connect with us

Nigerian govt extends NIN-SIM linkage by ‘few days’

Published

19 seconds ago

on

The Federal Government on Thursday extended the deadline for linkage of the National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) by “a few days.”

The government had last year fixed March 31 as the deadline for the exercise.

The extension was announced in a joint statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ikechukwu Adinde and the Head of Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke.

READ ALSO: SERAP sues Buhari over ‘security agencies’ access to subscribers’ details’ via NIN-SIM linkage

In the statement, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the new extension and complete the exercise.

He also directed the NIMC to offer round-the-clock enrolment services for the next few days.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Honourable Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, urges citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the window to complete the process of enrolment and verification within the next few days.”

