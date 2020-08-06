Nigerian govt extends phase two of COVID-19 lockdown relaxation by four weeks

The Federal Government on Thursday extended the phase two of the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown by another four weeks.

The phase started on June 1.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this at the PTF daily media briefing in Abuja, said the extension followed the approval of the task force recommendations by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, said there are some amendments to the phase.

Mustapha added that the extension was necessary to address identified challenges and improving the national response strategy against the pandemic.

