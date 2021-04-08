Nigerian govt extends work-from-home directive for civil servants by three weeks | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has extended the work-from-home directive for civil servants by three weeks.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who announced the extension in a circular dated April 7, 2021, and marked HCSF/3065/Vol.1/84, directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to resume work by the end of the month.

The federal government had early this year ordered the civil servants to work from home in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

It read: “It will be recalled that Circular No.: HCSF/3065/Vol.1/83 dated March 3, 2021 directed all officers on Salary Grade Level 12 and below to continue working from home till the end of March 2021.

“The directive was in line with measures put in place by the Federal Government to sustain the downward trend of reported cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“Further to that directive and following the advice of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, especially with regard to maintaining the reduction of reported cases, the earlier work-from-home directive is hereby extended till the end of April 2021.

“All officers are reminded to adhere to other preventive measures prescribed in previous relevant circulars which are in force.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure strict compliance.”

