Nigerian govt extends work-from-home directive for civil servants | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt extends work-from-home directive for civil servants
The Federal Government on Wednesday extended the work-from-home directive to civil servants till the end of this month.
The government had earlier this year ordered civil servants on Salary Grade Levels 12 and below to work from home following the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated March 3, 2021.
It read: “Further to the circular No: HCSF/3065/Vol.1/68 dated 26th January 2021, and following the advice of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, all officers (civil servants) on SGL 12 and below are to continue working from home till the end of March 2021.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerian govt orders security agents to enforce stay at home directive for civil servants
“While it is acknowledged that there has been a reduction in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, it is important that this downward trend be maintained. It is to this end, that the work-from-home directive has to continue as specified above.
“It is also important to emphasise the need to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of COVID-19.
“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure strict compliance.”
