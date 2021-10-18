Politics
Nigerian govt files amended charges against Kanu
The Federal Government has filed an amended seven-count charge of treasonable felony against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu,
Kanu, who was re-arrested in an undisclosed country on June 27, is currently standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
One of his lawyers, Maxwell Opara, confirmed the development to journalists in court on Monday.
Opara accompanied the Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Anambra, Ifeanyi Ubah, to file a motion seeking the court’s approval to visit Kanu in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody.
READ ALSO: Rep dares Buhari to expose Kanu, Igboho’s sponsor
The lawyer was however silent on the new charges.
He said: “The Federal Government has filed an amended seven-count charge against Kanu.”
The IPOB leader will be re-arraigned in court on Thursday.
