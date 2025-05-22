Nigerian govt files criminal charge against Natasha

Connect with us

The Federal Government has filed a case against the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over alleged defamatory remarks on television at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

The government in the suit filed on May 16 accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such would harm the reputation of a person.”

The charges were made available to journalists on Thursday.

The offence, according to the government, contravened Section 391 of the penal code, CAP 89, laws of the federation, 1990. The offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

The government referred to a statement credited to the lawmaker during an interview on a television station.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had during the interview accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, of plotting to assassinate her.

Incidentally, Akpabio and Bello have been listed as witnesses who would testify during the trial.

The Senate on March 18 suspended the Kogi central senator for six months for breaching its rules.

