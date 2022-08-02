Nigerian govt gives conditions for resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

The Minister of Transport, Mu’azu Sambo, said on Tuesday appropriate technology would be installed before the resumption of train operations on the Abuja- Kaduna route.

Sambo, who stated this during a familiarisation visit to the Idu and Kubwa train stations in Abuja, also expressed optimism that all the passengers kidnapped in the March 28 attack on the train would soon be reunited with their families.

The minister said that there was the need to ensure necessary measures were taken to avoid reoccurrence of the attack.

Terrorists on that fateful night detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the train and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip in Kaduna.

Eight people were killed and 30 others injured in the incident.

The terrorists also abducted 61 passengers after the attack.

However, 26 passengers had been released by the criminals.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation suspended the train operations on the route after the terror attack.

The minister said: “First and foremost, it is very important to get those Nigerians that were kidnapped reunited with their families, otherwise it will be seen as if government is not sensitive.

“Whereas government is not only sensitive, but government is doing everything it can to make sure that those who have been affected by this unfortunate incident are reunited with their families.

“Secondly, you must put in place adequate security and infrastructure to protect and prevent all forms of threats that are possible and leave what you cannot do to God.”

“We thank God technology can make that possible.

“So we are trying to deploy the best technology available anywhere in the world that has served very well in other jurisdictions, which we believe can also serve us very well here in Nigeria.”

