Nigerian govt gives conditions to re-open schools, varsities

The federal government, on Tuesday, outlined conditions to be met for it to consider the reopening of educational institutions in the country, including universities.

The conditions were outlined by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

At the event in Abuja, organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Nwajiuba said:

“All Institutions must have (1) Hand-washing facilities, (2) Body temperature checks (3) Body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, etc. (4) The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and (5) All efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene (6) Ensure Social and Physical Distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces.”

The minister in his speech, also applauded higher institutions for their prompt response to the COVID-19 pandemic with different innovations, including the manufacturing of some of the facilities that were required to contain the disease.

However, warning school authorities not to reopen schools without the directive of the Federal Government, he added:

“While we Iook forward to easing the Iockdown which win ultimately lead to re-opening of our campuses, I urge all the Heads of Institutions not to wait till the announcement on reopening before putting in place all necessary measures in compliance with the protocols and advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

