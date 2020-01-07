Nigerian govt giving tacit approval to the activities of Boko Haram, iSwap, Fani-Kayode argues

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused the Federal Government of giving tacit approval to the killings and other atrocities being committed by terrorists in Nigeria.

Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (iSwap) have continued to terrorize Nigeria despite efforts by the Nigerian military to end their activities.

But Fani-Kayode argued that the Nigerian government, allegedly by “packing key government positions with hardline Muslims, gives tacit approval to such groups.”

The former minister stated this in a post on his verified Twitter handle- @realFFK, on ​​Tuesday.

He wrote:

“Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah hit the nail on the head when he said: ‘The only difference between the Federal Government and Boko Haram is that Boko Haram is holding a bomb’. The Federal Government is using different methods to achieve the same goal of Islamic dominance.

“They are using the levers of power to secure the supremacy of Islam which then gives more weight to the idea that it can be achieved by violence. They have created the conditions to make it possible for Boko Haram to behave the way they are behaving .

“On Boxing Day 2019, iSwap released a video beheading 10 Christians and shooting one Muslim, saying they were avenging the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghadi, Daesh, ISIS leader, and other senior Daesh members killed during a US raid in October.

“The beheading of the 10 Christians followed a Christmas Eve attack by Boko Haram, in which seven were killed in coldblood, adding that the United Nations estimated that over 2.2 million people have been displaced by Boko Haram’s actions between 2013 and 2015.

“More than 11,000 innocent people were killed by the rampaging Islamist group. The Nigerian government, by packing key government positions with hardline Muslims, gives tacit approval to such groups.

“If the people in power do not do enough to integrate Christians, then they give oxygen to Islamism. If they have power in countries where everybody is Muslim, then you give vent to the idea that Islam should be supreme.”

Fani-Kayode regretted that the western nations were not doing enough to save the situation.

“They have shown that the resources of Africa are more important than the ordinary people. Clearly, the Western nations could have reduced the influence of Boko Haram by 80 or 90 per cent. They have deliberately not done enough. The only thing preventing Nigeria from being engulfed in civil war is the peaceful tenets of Christianity, “he added.

