Nigerian govt got over $3bn investment for Kolmani project – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday the Federal Government attracted $3 billion in investment into the Kolmani Integrated Development Project.

The oil project which lies between Gombe and Bauchi is the first of its kind in the North.

It is a fully integrated in-situ development project comprising upstream production, oil refining, power generation, and fertilizer.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, stated this at the inauguration of the project in Bauchi.

He said: “Considering the landlocked location and the huge capital requirement, the economics of the project is a challenging proposition.

“Consequently, from the outset, I instructed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to utilize and leverage its vast asset portfolio across all corridors of its operations to de-risk the project to attract the much-needed investment.

“It is therefore to the credit of this administration that at a time when there is near zero appetite for investment in fossil energy, coupled with the location challenges, we are able to attract investment of over $3 billion to this project.”

He commended NNPCL and its partners for the successful discovery of oil and gas in the Kolmani River Field.

The president added: “The huge investment the project had attracted will surely be a reference subject for discussion in the industry as we pursue the just energy transition programme that will culminate in our country achieving Net- Zero position by the year 2060.”

