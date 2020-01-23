Nigerian govt, governors agree on Amotekun

The Federal Government and the governors of the six southwest states on Thursday agreed on the operational modality of the newly formed regional security outfit, Amotekun

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with the governors after the expanded National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, according to him, was also attended by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

He said the meeting was at the instance of the governors who had asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari over the controversy trailing the Amotekun initiative.

Akande said: “However due to the President’s foreign engagement, he asked the Vice President to host the meeting.

“The meeting was very fruitful and unanimous resolutions were made on the way forward.

“Having regard to the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the security concerns across the country, it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the community policing strategy of the Federal Government.

“It was also agreed that necessary legal instruments will be put in place by each of the states to give legal backing to the initiative and address all issues concerning the regulation of the security structure.”

