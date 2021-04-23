Nigerian govt grants NLNG N20bn tax waiver for constructing bridge | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has granted the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) company a N20 billion tax waiver for constructing the Bodo Bonny Bridge in Rivers State.

This was disclosed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) when it presented the road infrastructure credit certificate to NLNG in Abuja on Thursday.

This makes it the third credit certificate the NLNG is receiving in the last three years, valued at N46 billion, while the fourth is expected later in the year.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Executive Order Seven (07) in 2020, granting companies that provide critical infrastructure like roads tax waivers.

The Bodo Bonny Bridge and roads across Okpobo channels in Rivers State were constructed by Julius Berger at a cost of N120.681 billion, while the government granted the company a tax waiver to the tone of N20 billion.

Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, represented by the Coordinating Director, Tax Operations Group, Femi Oluwaniyi, urged other corporate bodies to join NLNG and Dangote Nigeria Limited to take advantage of government’s tax credit facility.

