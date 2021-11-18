News
Nigerian govt hails US for removing country from Religious Freedom violators blacklist
The Federal Government has hailed the United States for removing Nigeria from its list of countries with religious freedom concerns, calling the decision fair and just.
The Special Assistant on media to the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, disclosed this on Thursday, in a press release titled ‘FG Hails US For Removing Nigeria From Religious Freedom Blacklist.’
The statement said the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed reiterated his earlier stand when Nigeria was put on the list last year, that the country does not engage in religious freedom violation or have a policy of religious persecution.
He said Nigeria jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined in the country’s constitution and takes seriously any infringements in that regard.
“We will continue to ensure that every Nigerian has the freedom to practise his or her own chosen religion or belief without hindrance,” the Minister said while commending religious leaders in the country who have been working to ensure religious harmony.
By Ijeoma Ilekanachi
