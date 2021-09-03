Politics
Nigerian govt hands over 1,000 housing units to IDPs in Borno
The Federal Government on Thursday handed over 1,000 housing units to the Borno State government for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ngwom village, Mafa local government area of the state.
The North- East Development Commission (NEDC) constructed the houses as part of the 10,000 Housing Scheme initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
In his address at the event held at the Borno State Government House in Maiduguri, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, said President Buhari had in 2019 approved a mass housing project under the Special Presidential Intervention in Borno (SPIB).
He said the SPIB was designed to provide decent accommodation for people of displaced communities in Borno State.
Read also: 17,053 babies born by Borno IDPs in 2 years five months —IOM
Alkali said: “As part of the exercise of the SPIB, the NEDC undertake the construction of the first 1,000 houses from its own resources and fund the equipping of the technical and vocational skills centres around the state at an estimated cost of N2 billion.
“The 1,000 houses consist of blocks of four units of two-bedroom bungalows with veranda and courtyards in clusters arrangement. Each block sits on 400 square metres with a perimeter fence and ample space for other home activities.”
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, said the federal government was determined to providing shelter and empowerment opportunities for the rural populace through various programmes.
In his remarks, the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, thanked the federal government for its support to the state.
He said the gesture would fast-track the resettlement of IDPs in their ancestral homes.
