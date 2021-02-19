Nigerian govt has declared war on Igboland – IPOB | Ripples Nigeria

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Friday the Nigerian government has officially declared war on Igboland with the military operation in the forests of Orlu local government area of Imo State.

Ripples Nigeria had reported a targeted military bombardment of the forests with the aim of dislodging operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) established by IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, last year.

In a statement issued by its Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, IPOB said with the military operation, it was now clear that the Nigerian government has officially declared war on the people of the South-East.

The group added that the time has come for the people of South-East to gird their loins and prepare for the long-drawn battle ahead.

The statement read: “The Nigerian government, through its military, has finally declared open confrontation with the Biafran people in their bid to harass, intimidate and cow us into submission to relinquish our ancestral lands to foreign Fulani terrorists.

READ ALSO: Buhari has no moral right to criticize Eastern Security Network –Nnamdi Kanu

“The Nigerian Army has thrown the gauntlet and we, the Indigenous People of Biafra, shall accept their challenge because there will neither be retreat nor surrender on this our journey to liberty and freedom.

“Now that the Nigerian government has activated its final solution to the Biafran question with helicopter gunships in Orlu, they have crossed the line of no return and for us the Indigenous People of Biafra, there is only one option that is open for us.

“We call on Ndigbos and the gallant IPOB fighters to gird their loins and defend every inch of Biafran territory.

“It is their inalienable right to live in the land of their forefathers as free people.

“We call on IPOB members and all Biafrans to be very conscious of the current situation of things and wait for directives from our supreme leader, Nnamdi Kanu.”

Join the conversation

Opinions