Nigerian govt has declared war on Igboland – IPOB | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian govt has declared war on Igboland – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Friday the Nigerian government has officially declared war on Igboland with the military operation in the forests of Orlu local government area of Imo State.
Ripples Nigeria had reported a targeted military bombardment of the forests with the aim of dislodging operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) established by IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, last year.
In a statement issued by its Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, IPOB said with the military operation, it was now clear that the Nigerian government has officially declared war on the people of the South-East.
The group added that the time has come for the people of South-East to gird their loins and prepare for the long-drawn battle ahead.
The statement read: “The Nigerian government, through its military, has finally declared open confrontation with the Biafran people in their bid to harass, intimidate and cow us into submission to relinquish our ancestral lands to foreign Fulani terrorists.
“The Nigerian Army has thrown the gauntlet and we, the Indigenous People of Biafra, shall accept their challenge because there will neither be retreat nor surrender on this our journey to liberty and freedom.
“Now that the Nigerian government has activated its final solution to the Biafran question with helicopter gunships in Orlu, they have crossed the line of no return and for us the Indigenous People of Biafra, there is only one option that is open for us.
“We call on Ndigbos and the gallant IPOB fighters to gird their loins and defend every inch of Biafran territory.
“It is their inalienable right to live in the land of their forefathers as free people.
“We call on IPOB members and all Biafrans to be very conscious of the current situation of things and wait for directives from our supreme leader, Nnamdi Kanu.”
Latest
Tinubu calls for peace in Nigeria
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday called for peace among all ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.
Tinubu made the call during the Eighth-Day Fidau Prayer for the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.
The event was also attended by former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Inspector-General of Police, Musliliu Smith; the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi; among others.
The APC chieftain said the country was facing a crisis and urged Nigerians to live in harmony and give peace a chance.
He said: “Nigeria is currently facing a crisis; a crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security, but God Almighty that made this country one of the largest and most resourceful countries will protect us.
“I appeal, in his (Jakande) memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now into ethnic, tribal, and religious crises.
“If there is a crisis, where do we go? We will submerge entire West Africa. There will be no enough space to accommodate us.
“Those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religious conflict, will never want it for Nigeria.
“We pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith, put peace and bring peace unto this land, may Allah bless all of us.”
Tinubu said the religious leaders are very critical in the present situation and urged them to continue their prayers, commitment, and fasting for the peace and stability in the country.
The ex-Lagos governor described the death of the late Jakande as not just a loss to the family but Lagos and the country in general.
Tinubu said Lagos and Nigeria were lucky to have a man like the late former governor and drew from his wealth of knowledge.
“Today, he is no more but he still exists to eternity. We pray for Lagos State, we pray for Nigeria to give us more people, more leaders that are prudent, honest, and give priority to the world in the future,” the APC chieftain concluded.
El-Rufai reiterates citizens’ right to live anywhere in wake of herdsmen/farmers clashes
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday, February 19, advocated the rights of citizens to live anywhere in the country.
El-Rufai made this assertion in Lagos at ‘Radio Now Urgent Conversation’ with the theme, ‘The Fierce Urgency Of Now: Tactics And Strategies To Pull Nigeria From The Brink’.
This reaction by the governor came in the wake of the herdsmen crisis across the country with some section of the populace issuing eviction notices to Fulani herdsmen accused of kidnappings, killings, rape, amongst other crimes.
“Banditry is badly hurting our rural economy, driving farmers off the land, stealing their cattle, kidnapping them and their families for ransom, and often killing them,” El-Rufai lamented on Friday.
Consequently, the governor implored the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of citizens.
He said the country’s anti-banditry war has not been won because the security agencies in Nigeria were under-equipped and under-staffed.
El-Rufai noted, “Elite consensus must agree on four things: one – a commitment to the rule of law and quick dispensation of justice, common citizenship and respect for residency rights, equal opportunity for all, respect for diversity and protection of citizenship rights guaranteed by the constitution and finally, the immediate devolution of powers to return the nation to the true federation of our founding fathers.”
The governor also demanded the immediate creation of state police, decentralisation of the judiciary system, adequate funding of security agencies, amongst others, in order for state and federal governments to effectively tackle insecurity.
NFIU, NBA to partner in fight against corruption
The National Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has announced a collaboration with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the war against corruption.
The NBA National Publicity Secretary, Dr Rapulu Nduka, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday, February 19, in Lagos.
Nduka said that NFIU sought the partnership during a courtesy visit to the NBA leadership on Wednesday.
“NFIU team led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Modibbo R. Tukkur, highlighted the critical role of NBA and its members in fighting corruption,” he said.
He noted that NFIU was in a position to request disclosure of sources of funds, investigate funds, and checkmate money laundering and other corrupt practices.
“The NFIU boss reiterated that NBA’s role as a self-regulatory organisation imposes a moral responsibility on it and her members to ensure that there are ethical rules that modulate their relationship with clients and members of the society at large,” he said.
Nduka said that the NFIU team recommended that NBA should set up a dedicated self-regulatory desk officer at the NBA Secretariat as well as an anti-money laundering committee to collaborate with NFIU on its anti-corruption mandate.
He added that NFIU recommended that NBA should train lawyers on their roles in fighting money laundering and related corrupt practices.
According to him, in response, the NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata, pledged that the association would work with government agencies to ensure that legal practice in Nigeria would be in line with global best practices.
“The NBA president further assured NFIU of its willingness to collaborate with it in building the capacity of legal practitioners,” he said.
He said that the capacity building could be in the areas of education on anti-money laundering activities and investigation of sources of funds in a manner that would not compromise professional obligations to clients.
Nduka said that the NBA president also pledged to set up an anti-money laundering committee that would come up with robust anti-money laundering rules that would govern legal practitioners in their dealings with both corporate and private clients.
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
