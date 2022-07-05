Nigerian govt has trained 1,600 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram terrorists who are now useful to society —Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has so far trained 1,600 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram terrorists in various fields who have been re-integrated into society where they are now contributing positively to their environments.

The Minister who spoke in an interview session with some selected international journalists in London on Tuesday, said the Buhari-led government has been quite successful in tackling insecurity and insurgency in the country by initiating several intervention programs that has seen the fighters surrender to troops of the Nigerian Army.

Read also:Nigerian govt announces new tax regime on cigarettes, to collect N3,000 per litre of Shisha

Mohammed asserted that the Federal Government has resolved never to leave any stone unturned in tackling insecurity in Nigeria and leave behind a safe country by the time its tenure ends in 2023.

The Information Minister who spoke to select journalists from Reuters, Times of London and The Economist, extolled the regime on winning the war against corruption, repositioning the economy, revamping the power sector and winning the war on terrorism.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now