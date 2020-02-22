Nigerian govt, Huawei partner to digitalise country’s borders

The Federal Government has informed that it is planning to digitalize border management for effective surveillance and intelligence gathering.

This was revealed on Friday by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who revealed that to achieve the goal, the government would be partnering with Global Information and Communications Technology Company, Huawei.

The minister who said this during the commissioning of some projects donated by the company to Ogedengbe School of Science, Ilesa, Osun State, added that the plan will see the light of day sooner than later.

Speaking further at the commissioning, Aregbesola said that the enviable performance and laudable antecedent of the ICT company had proven its capacity to handle projects of that magnitude.

In his comments, the Managing Director of the company, Mr Zhang Lulu, while handing over the projects said that the firm was committed to achieving a fully digitalised system in Nigeria, adding that Nigerian youths must be well equipped with ICT skills to contribute immensely to the nation’s growth and development.

The development comes days after Aregbesola urged the United States of America to reverse the visa ban recently imposed by President Donald Trump on six countries including Nigeria.

The minister who made the call on Thursday said that the US should consider the long standing relationship between the two countries and reverse its visa restrictions on the country.

Aregbesola who made the remarks when the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, and her team paid him a visit in Abuja, said that Nigeria had complied with most of the issues of concern raised by America

He also added that Nigeria is not a pariah nation stating further that the cooperation with the U.S. would solve Immigration and Consular issues in control of persons seeking to enter both countries through issuance of visa, passport and other travel documents.

