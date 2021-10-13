Nigerian govt hypocritical about cannabis – Burna Boy

Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, said on Wednesday hypocrisy was behind the Nigerian government’s refusal to legalize the use of Cannabis sativa in the country.

The singer, who stated this during the session on Home Grown Radio in Los Angeles, United States, opined that a large section of Nigerians take cannabis.

He added that misconception around the drug was another reason why it has not been legalized in Nigeria.

Cannabis also called Indian hemp is still illegal in Nigeria.

However, this has not stopped its widespread use in Africa’s most populous nation.

Watch Burna Boy speak below:

