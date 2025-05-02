Nigerian govt implements landmark policy allowing Colleges of Education to grant degrees autonomously

The Federal Government has formally launched the implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy in all Federal Colleges of Education (FCOEs), a transformative step aimed at reforming Nigeria’s teacher education system.

The announcement was made on Friday through a statement by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education. The rollout follows the enactment of the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Act empowers FCOEs to concurrently award the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Bachelor’s Degrees in Education, an unprecedented shift in the landscape of teacher training in the country.

Speaking at the official rollout in Abuja, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the Dual Mandate Policy as “a bold and progressive step” that will reshape teacher preparation and enhance the quality of instruction in classrooms nationwide.

“This policy is not just a reform—it is a revolution in how we prepare our teachers. By granting FCOEs the authority to award both NCE and bachelor’s degrees, we are broadening access, empowering institutions, and setting a new standard for educational excellence in Nigeria,” Alausa said.

Under the provisions of the Act, any Federal College of Education that meets the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) standards is eligible to operate the dual mandate, regardless of its year of establishment. The aim is to ensure a level playing field, allowing all compliant institutions to benefit from this policy shift.

READ ALSO: Funke Akindele speaks on struggles, politics, says: ‘I’ll do it again, no regrets’

Beyond increasing access to higher education, the policy addresses critical challenges in the sector, including declining enrolment, dependence on university affiliations for degree programs, and the need to elevate the quality and autonomy of teacher training institutions.

The minister revealed the long-term benefits of the policy, highlighting that it equips educators with enhanced competencies suited to the evolving demands of Nigeria’s education sector. In addition, the initiative gives FCOEs the autonomy to design and implement curricula tailored to current realities and global trends in education.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to educational revitalization, Alausa added, “No nation can rise above the quality of its teachers. This policy strengthens the very foundation of our education system by ensuring that every teacher is trained, qualified, and prepared to lead in today’s dynamic learning environments.”

The implementation of the Dual Mandate Policy represents a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey toward educational development and teacher professionalism, placing Federal Colleges of Education at the forefront of national progress.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now