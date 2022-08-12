Nigerian govt inaugurates committee for review of IPPIS, 2 others

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Presidential Steering Committee to review the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS), the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) over irregularities.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, inaugurated the committee on Friday in Abuja.

Members of the committee are representatives of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Galaxy Backbone, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Others are Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation and National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission.

The rest are Bureau of Public Service and Reforms (BPSR) and the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Pantami said the committee would be supervised by the ministry and other relevant government institutions.

He added that the systems have technical challenges that required urgent corrections.

The committee, according to him, had been mandated to proffer solutions to the possible leakages inherent in the systems and exploited by corrupt officials to divert public funds.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt withholds salaries of 331 staff for failing to update records on IPPIS

He noted that the process for deployment of IPPIS commenced in 2006 while GISFMIS and TSA began in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had listed the implementation of IPPIS as one of its grievances with the government and recommended the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative platform for payment of its members’ salaries.

The minister said: “This technical committee has been mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari, through a letter requesting his approval to review some of the technical processes and systems deployed in government.

“This committee will serve as a presidential committee with the mandate of ensuring the review of the strengths of these systems and the challenges or weaknesses.

“The committee is to advise the president on how to improve the systems particularly, if there are leakages that are being exploited by evil people.

“The issue came about on the July 19, 2022, when we had a meeting with the president along with other ministries where some technical issues and some challenges were discussed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now