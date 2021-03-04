Nigerian govt inaugurates FCCPC, CCPT boards, charges team to ensure consumer protection | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Nigerian govt inaugurates FCCPC, CCPT boards, charges team to ensure consumer protection
The Federal Government has inaugurated boards of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) to ensure consumer protection.
The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the boards in Abuja on Thursday, charged the members to display uncommon leadership in the discharge of their duties.
He reaffirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s zero tolerance for corruption and warned that the government would not hesitate to punish corrupt practices by any member of the boards.
The minister stressed that the boards would not be involved in the day-to-day activities of the commission and tribunal which was the sole responsibility of their management.
Adebayo said: “The role of the FCCPC and CCPT is very critical to the achievement of the developmental goals of this administration.
“As the highest policy-making body, the boards are expected to ensure that the Federal Government’s mandate is achieved.
READ ALSO: Consumer protection agency overrules CBN, cancels N50 POS transaction charge
“Your goals are to promote sustainable and cost-efficient activities of the organisation, establish and promote the objective and integrity as well as establish detailed control through financial reporting.
“You will also monitor the performance of the management in achieving set objectives.”
The Chairman of FCCPC board, Mr. Emeka Nwankpa, assured that the team would discharge its duties in line with the established mandate.
Nwankpa, who said the board was the first of its kind in the commission, appealed to the government to give the team the necessary support in order to function effectively.
The Chairman of the CCPT board, Hajia Sharatu Shafi, said the tribunal would ensure thorough and timely adjudication to ensure that Nigerians get value for their money and enjoy all privileges and protection.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless
A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’
Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he was approached by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to come out of his retirement...
Latest Tech News
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...