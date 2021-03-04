Nigerian govt inaugurates FCCPC, CCPT boards, charges team to ensure consumer protection | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has inaugurated boards of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) to ensure consumer protection.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the boards in Abuja on Thursday, charged the members to display uncommon leadership in the discharge of their duties.

He reaffirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s zero tolerance for corruption and warned that the government would not hesitate to punish corrupt practices by any member of the boards.

The minister stressed that the boards would not be involved in the day-to-day activities of the commission and tribunal which was the sole responsibility of their management.

Adebayo said: “The role of the FCCPC and CCPT is very critical to the achievement of the developmental goals of this administration.

“As the highest policy-making body, the boards are expected to ensure that the Federal Government’s mandate is achieved.

“Your goals are to promote sustainable and cost-efficient activities of the organisation, establish and promote the objective and integrity as well as establish detailed control through financial reporting.

“You will also monitor the performance of the management in achieving set objectives.”

The Chairman of FCCPC board, Mr. Emeka Nwankpa, assured that the team would discharge its duties in line with the established mandate.

Nwankpa, who said the board was the first of its kind in the commission, appealed to the government to give the team the necessary support in order to function effectively.

The Chairman of the CCPT board, Hajia Sharatu Shafi, said the tribunal would ensure thorough and timely adjudication to ensure that Nigerians get value for their money and enjoy all privileges and protection.

