Nigerian govt insists on NIN/SIM verification | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt insists on NIN/SIM verification
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, said on Monday the Federal Government would not go back on its directive on the verification of the National Identity Number (NIN) and Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) cards by Nigerians.
The minister, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said the directive is aimed at addressing the country’s security challenges.
He wrote: “On the issue of NIN-SIM verification to fight insecurity, there is no going back. Our priority as a government based on the provision of our constitution 1999 (as amended) Section 14(2)b is security and not just economy.
“For sure, there is no going back at all. Let the sponsors continue. FYI all, by the Almighty, no amount of intimation will stop @IsaPantami from implementing the good policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on security.
READ ALSO: 51m Nigerians enrolled for NIN —Minister Pantami
“If you are yet to verify your SIM using NIN, do it very soon before our next action. Criminals are feeling the heat.”
The federal government had last week extended the NIN and SIM linking by one month.
The exercise is expected to end on May 6.
