Nigerian govt insists promoters of #EndSARS protests must answer for their actions

The Presidency on Sunday said all those who allowed the recent #EndSARS protests to degenerate into the destruction of lives and properties in the country must answer for their actions.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this on Sunday while appearing on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

Asked if the President was aware of the clampdown on the promoters of #EndSARS protests, Shehu said the protesters must face the law.

He said: “This country has only one president and has only one constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his government. The buck stops on his table.

Read also: You’ve learnt nothing from #EndSARS protests, Ezekwesili berates FG over seizure of protester’s passport, freezing of accounts

“We are a country governed by law. There is a constitution —under section 33— that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed.

“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT.

“Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of anybody.

“I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did.”

According to him, some politicians who promoted the #EndSARS demonstrations including those of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should “publicly denounce” the attendant destruction caused by the protest.

Join the conversation

Opinions