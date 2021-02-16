Nigerian govt institutes 21-man committee for reforms in defence sector

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen Bashir Magashi, has inaugurated a 21-man committee to facilitate the reforms of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mr Mohammad Abdulkadri, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Magashi explained that the committee would facilitate the necessary defence sector reforms with a view to addressing the perceived administrative and operational gaps in the nation’s military.

He said the military must be refined in compliance with the current globally acceptable 21st century standards.

The minister also urged the committee to see its assignment as a patriotic call to national service and the need for its members to play their roles in defence of the country’s territorial integrity against the infractions of the insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is optimistic that the recommendations of the committee at the end of the assignment will drive his campaign promise to return the military to its rightful place of global reckoning.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr Musa Istifanus, said the members of the committee were carefully selected and balanced to meet national representation and aspirations capable of delivering on their mandates.

The Chairman of the committee, retired Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Umar, assured that members of the committee would bring their experiences and expertise to bear in carrying out the assignment.

Umar said teamwork, dedication and commitment would be their watchwords within the ambit of national realities.

The committee has, retired Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi as Secretary while some former service chiefs, as well as some top serving and retired officers, are members.

