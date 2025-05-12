Nigerian govt introduces new fee structure for NIN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has formally introduced a new fee structure for its services, including data modifications on the National Identification Number (NIN) database. The updated pricing, released on Sunday, reflects significant increases across several categories, citing inflation and rising operational costs as driving factors.

The most notable change is the cost of correcting the date of birth (DOB) on the NIN database, which has surged from N16,340 to N28,574—a 75% increase. Other data modifications, such as name or address changes, will now cost N2,000 per request, up from the previous fee of N1,522, marking a 31% hike.

In a statement accompanying the new price list, NIMC said the revision comes after more than a decade of maintaining a static pricing structure. The Commission explained that the new regime was informed by a need to reflect current economic realities, align with industry standards, and enhance financial sustainability.

“For the past ten years, we’ve maintained the same price structure. The recent review considers inflation, rising infrastructure maintenance costs, and benchmarking with similar services offered by sister agencies like the Nigerian Immigration Service and Federal Road Safety Corps,” the Commission noted.

Under the revised structure, the cost of re-issuing a NIN slip has increased from N500 to N600. However, initial enrollment and issuance of the first NIN slip remain free.

For those seeking VIP or premium enrollment services, typically offered in licensed lounges, visa application centers, or via pre-booked appointments, the fee now stands at N20,000. VIP re-issuance of NIN slips is pegged at N3,500.

NIMC also reviewed its Diaspora service fees. For Nigerians residing in African countries, adult enrollment will now cost $50, while children’s enrollment is set at $30. Re-issuance of NIN slips costs $6.

Data modification fees for Nigerians outside Africa are notably higher. Changing a date of birth from abroad costs $55 in African countries and $60 outside the continent. Other data modifications cost $10 across all international locations.

The Commission stated that the new fees are part of a broader strategic objective to increase revenue, harmonize charges across government services, and support social intervention programs.

“Following due consultation with all departments and in consideration of inflation, now at 32.70%, we proposed a minimum 20% markup across services with some exceptions based on service peculiarities,” the executive summary explained.

NIMC emphasized that beyond revenue generation, the revision aims to enhance service delivery, ensure the sustainability of its digital infrastructure, and reduce reliance on federal allocations.

