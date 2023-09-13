Nigerian govt issues flood alert on Bauchi, Kebbi, Kano, 10 others

The Federal Government on Wednesday issued a flood alert to 13 states in the Northern part of the country.

In a statement issued through its National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, the Ministry of Environment listed 50 communities across the North that would witness heavy rainfalls between September 13 and 17.

The ministry also advised communities up to Bayelsa State to take precautionary measures that due to the rise in the water levels in Rivers Benue and Niger in the coming days.

The listed states and communities are – Taraba (Bali, Donga, Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro), Borno (Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa), Adamawa (Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, Song), Yobe (Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, Potiskum), and Gombe (Nafada and Jigawa, with Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, and Miga).

Others are – Kano (Sumaila and Kunchi), Kebbi (Argungu), Katsina (Bindawa, Jibia, Kaita, and Katsina), Niger (Kontagora, Mashegu, and New Bussa), Kwara (Kosubosu), Zamfara (Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi), and Bauchi (Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama’are, Itas and, Misau).

