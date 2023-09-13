News
Nigerian govt issues flood alert on Bauchi, Kebbi, Kano, 10 others
The Federal Government on Wednesday issued a flood alert to 13 states in the Northern part of the country.
In a statement issued through its National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, the Ministry of Environment listed 50 communities across the North that would witness heavy rainfalls between September 13 and 17.
The ministry also advised communities up to Bayelsa State to take precautionary measures that due to the rise in the water levels in Rivers Benue and Niger in the coming days.
READ ALSO: Lagdo Dam: NEMA issues flood alert on Adamawa, Benue, 9 others
The listed states and communities are – Taraba (Bali, Donga, Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro), Borno (Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa), Adamawa (Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, Song), Yobe (Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, Potiskum), and Gombe (Nafada and Jigawa, with Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, and Miga).
Others are – Kano (Sumaila and Kunchi), Kebbi (Argungu), Katsina (Bindawa, Jibia, Kaita, and Katsina), Niger (Kontagora, Mashegu, and New Bussa), Kwara (Kosubosu), Zamfara (Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi), and Bauchi (Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama’are, Itas and, Misau).
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...