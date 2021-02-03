Nigerian govt issues licences to 20 new private universities

The Federal Government on Wednesday granted provisional licences to 20 new private universities in the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the universities would get their provisional licenses from the National Universities Commission (NUC), adding that they would operate with the licenses for three years.

According to him, nine of the universities are from North-Central, three in South-South, two in South- East, five in North-West and one in South-West.

The development brings the number of private universities operating in Nigeria to 99.

The universities are – James Hope University, Lagos; Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano; Capital City University, Kano; Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara State; and University of Offa, Kwara State.

Others are – Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State; Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State; Maranathan University, Mgbidi, Imo State; Ave Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State; and Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano State.

Also granted provisional approval are – Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo State; Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River State; Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State; NOK University, Kachia, Kaduna State; and Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau State.

Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa State; Edusoko University, Bida, Niger State; Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja; Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa State; and Anan University, Kwall, Plateau State; completed the list.

