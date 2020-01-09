Nigerian govt issues new directives to NBC on industry reform, hate speech

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Thursday directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately implement measures aimed at re-positioning the broadcast industry.

He said the measures aimed at sanitising the industry, creating jobs and promoting local content.

The minister said the measures would also boost the advert industry, guide against hate speech and bring the broadcast industry up to international standards.

The minister stated these in a statement issued by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, in Abuja.

According to him, the directive became necessary following the submission of the report of the committee set up by the Federal Government to work out the modalities for implementing the recommendations approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the repositioning of the broadcast industry.

He said: ”Following my satisfaction with the report which was very professional and detailed, I wish to direct the Commission to take the necessary measures to effect the implementation of the various provisions therein.

“This directive covers the provision for the regulation of the web and online TV/radio; regulation of international broadcasters beaming signals into Nigeria; hate speech; human resource and staff welfare; funding for the reforms implementation; monitoring; independence of the regulator and ease of issuing licenses as well as competition and monopoly issues.”

The major highlights of the minister’s directive include new regulations to compel broadcasters to utilize the content and services of Nigerian independent producers in fulfillment of the regulatory requirements for 70 percent local content.

“This will empower local producers with proper funding and investment, enhance foreign collaborations, develop the local industry, raise the standard of local productions and ultimately lead to job creation.

“The new regulations will also ensure that producers of content are paid promptly for adverts and sponsored content placed on all TV, radio and broadcast platforms, ensure that the production of adverts are localized to create and promote local production and, where it is not, to attract a charge every time such an advert is aired, with the charge.”

