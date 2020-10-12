Nigerian govt issues stricter guidelines for running downstream gas facilities after Lagos explosion

“Companies intending to establish these facilities must satisfy all necessary requirements stipulated by DPR and obtain the underlisted applicable approvals: Site suitability approval; Approval to Construct (ATC)/Approval to Install; and Licence to Operate.

“Necessary amenities and equipment’s like functional automated/manual leak tester, functional fire alarm system, and mounted gas detectors, adequate fire water storage and sprinklers, perimeter fence with fire wall amongst others must be provided in the facilities,” Sarki Auwalu, the DPR chief, said in a statement issued in Abuja.

The policy shift is coming days after a gas explosion at Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos which, apart from killing a number of locals, spurred a collateral damage that affected over 20 buildings.