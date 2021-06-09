Nigerian govt issues travel advisory on trips to Brazil, India, Turkey | Ripples Nigeria

In a bid to prevent the outbreak of the virulent strain of COVID-19 in the country, the Federal Government has issued a travel advisory to Nigerians against trips to Brazil, India and Turkey.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mr Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, during a Town Hall Meeting on COVID-19 vaccination for the North East Zone in Yola on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised by the PSC in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Mustapha said Nigeria has the responsibility to safeguard the health of its people and block any chance to spead COVID-19 in the country.

“Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid non-essential international travelling at this time especially to countries that are showing an increase in a number of COVID-19 deaths.

“Consequently, any person who had visited Brazil, India, and Turkey within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be denied entry into Nigeria.

“Among other travelling guidelines, individuals, transporters, and airlines who abuse the guidelines shall be sanction,’’ Mustapha said.

He explained that the PSC has been monitoring with keen interest the rise in cases of COVID-19 abroad.

”The Federal Government deeply sympathises with the government and citizens of those countries and assured them of unflinching support and solidarity.

”All Governors are also advised to ensure that all returned international passengers in their respective states adhere strictly to the mandatory seven days isolation period,” he said.

By Mayowa Oladeji

