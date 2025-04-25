Nigerian govt justifies N10bn solar grid installation for Aso Rock N47bn annual power bills

The Federal Government has defended its decision to install a ₦10 billion solar power grid at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, citing a ballooning annual electricity bill of ₦47 billion as unsustainable for the seat of power.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, during a press briefing. According to him, the project, approved by President Bola Tinubu, is part of a broader push to reduce the cost of governance while promoting cleaner and more efficient energy use.

“It is simply unsustainable for the Aso Rock Villa to continue paying nearly ₦47 billion every year on electricity alone,” Abdullahi stated. “That figure is a wake-up call, and Mr. President has responded decisively by approving the deployment of a solar power grid.”

The planned solar installation is being positioned as a strategic financial decision in response to what officials have described as wasteful and inefficient spending on electricity. Dr. Abdullahi stressed that the shift to solar energy would significantly cut recurring costs while ensuring stable power supply at the nation’s highest seat of government.

“This is not just about energy reform; it’s a cost-control measure. We are committed to using innovation and sustainable technology to reduce the financial burden of running government operations,” he said.

In addition to cost-saving benefits, the ECN boss noted that the move aligns with President Tinubu’s energy diversification agenda and ongoing efforts to reduce pressure on the national grid. He added that the initiative would also provide an avenue to engage local engineers and foster energy innovation.

