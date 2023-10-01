News
Nigerian govt, labour in last-minute meeting to avert strike
The Federal Government on Sunday met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a last-ditch effort to stop the planned indefinite strike by organized labour.
The meeting held at the State House, Abuja, was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong and others.
The labour team was led to the meeting by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo.
The NLC and the TIC at the end of the joint National Executive Council meeting on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike beginning from October 3 over the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and other policy initiatives of the current administration.
Many Nigerians including, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, have been appealing with the organised labour to shelve the planned strike in the interest of the country.
