Nigerian govt laments fake COVID-19 PCR tests, cautions travelers

The Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented fake COVID-19 PCR tests currently in circulation.

The Chairman, Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, who stated this during a briefing of the task force in Abuja on Thursday also cautioned travellers against the use of same.

Mustapha also informed that government was working with relevant bodies to halt the trend of fake Covid-19 PCR tests in circulation amid the strike by doctors.

He said; “Over the past one week, a lot of discussion in the public space has happened around the strike by doctors and threats by other unions in the health sector.

“While appreciable progress has been made in the negotiations to resolve the issues, I must underscore the fact that we are in a global public health emergency situation that has impacted negatively on all aspects of our lives, including the economy and finances of government.

“This has made it imperative for all citizens, irrespective of their professions and particularly health workers to re-awaken their sense of humanity and patriotism. The health and survival of our dear nation is important and we should eschew any action that will diminish the gains made in the containment of the pandemic so far.

“I am pleased to announce that the President has graciously approved additional N8.9bn for COVID-19 hazard allowance to all health workers. In addition, the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for hospitals and isolation centres will be given priority.”

He also warned travellers against procuring fake COVID-19 PCR results for the purpose of flying out of the country.

“We are aware of instances where COVID-19 PCR test results presented were fake and we are working with the authorities to deal with those as they arise,” he noted.

